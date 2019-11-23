Woman killed, 2 seriously hurt in Aurora crash

A woman died early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Aurora that also sent two others to the hospital, police said.

Aurora police responded just before 3 a.m. to the report of the crash on the 600 block of North Ohio Street. When officers arrived, they found a car on its side with one person pinned underneath and two other people trapped inside the vehicle.

All the victims had to be extricated by Aurora firefighters. Officials said two of the victims were transported to an area hospital in critical condition and have since been upgraded to stable condition. The woman pinned under the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Aurora police said the department's traffic unit responded to the scene to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding the single-vehicle crash. Traffic investigators used state-of-the-art drone technology to create a 3-D digital map of the scene that allows investigators to see specific details and measurements of the scene, officials said.

North Ohio Street remained closed between Rural Street and Lehnertz Avenue while traffic investigators reconstructed the accident. The Kane County coroner's office also responded to the scene and will determine the exact manner and cause of death, officials said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have other information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department's traffic division at (630) 256-5330.