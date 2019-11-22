Schaumburg cops seek fleeing Jaguar that struck squad car

Schaumburg police are searching for two men in a Jaguar that struck a village squad car after officers were called to respond to a report of their suspicious behavior at the Jaguar Schaumburg dealership shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

The squad car sustained only minor damage and the officer driving it did not require hospitalization, Schaumburg police Sgt. Karen McCartney said.

The case remains an active investigation, but the Jaguar the two men fled in was not reported to have been stolen from the dealership at 920 W. Golf Road, McCartney said.

Schaumburg police have not issued a specific description of the Jaguar or the two suspects they are seeking.

Information was not immediately available Friday about the behavior that prompted Jaguar Schaumburg employees to call police in the first place, McCartney said.