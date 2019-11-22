Geneva man charged in $80,000 Ecstasy bust after sheriff probe

A Geneva man has been arrested and charged with Ecstasy trafficking and other felonies after postal authorities flagged two packages from the Netherlands and waited for him to accepted one.

Joseph M. Parisi, 31, was arrested and charged with trafficking and other felonies after he accepted one of the packages about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on the 1700 block of Fargo Boulevard, according to Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain and court records.

Hain said the package contained 55 grams of Ecstasy, and authorities also obtained a search warrant for the house, and seized 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a small amount of cocaine, about 65 grams of cannabis, and a small amount of Ecstasy.

The second package was delivered to an address on the 500 block of Kingston Drive, which was Parisi's mother's house, Hain said. Sheriff's deputies worked with Geneva police to obtain a search warrant for the flagged package, which contained 120 grams of Ecstasy.

Authorities also found another, unopened package at the Kingston house addressed to Parisi that contained 508 grams of Ecstasy in "raw form" hidden in candles and other substances, Hain said.

The total estimated street value of the drug was a little more than $80,000, according to the sheriff's office.

If convicted of the most severe charge, Parisi faces a sentence ranging from six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation. He does not have any previous felony arrests in Kane, McHenry, DeKalb or DuPage counties, records show.

Parisi is held at the Kane County jail on $80,000 bail, meaning he must post $8,000 in order to be released while the case is pending. He is next due in court Dec. 6.