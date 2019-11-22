Feder: Reporter Jesse Kirsch moving up fast at ABC 7

Jesse Kirsch, who was hired straight out of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism as WLS-Channel 7's first digital reporter in 2017, has been promoted to general assignment reporter at the ABC-owned station, Robert Feder writes.

A native of Livingston, New Jersey, Kirsch graduated summa cum laude from Medill, where he was news director and anchor for Northwestern News Network.

Several of his stories have been picked up by ABC News.

"Jesse has done a terrific job for us and has made impressive contributions on all of [our] platforms," said Jennifer Graves, vice president of news at ABC 7.

