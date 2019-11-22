 

Aurora man charged after crashing into squad car

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/22/2019 4:52 PM

A 23-year-old Aurora man, Julian Chavez, has been charged with driving under the influence and failure to yield while turning left after police said he crashed into an Aurora squad car Thursday at the intersection of Indian Trail and Church Road.

Police said a patrol officer was driving east on Indian Trail approaching Church Road around 8:30 p.m. in a marked squad when the driver of a black Mercedes turned south and crashed into the front of the squad.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries from the crash and released later in the evening. The driver of the Mercedes also was taken to the hospital.

Officers believed the driver of the Mercedes was impaired and asked an officer trained as a Drug Recognition Expert to evaluate the driver. A short time later, Chavez was charged and booked at the Aurora police jail after being treated for his injuries.

The intersection of Indian Trail and Church Road was closed while traffic investigators reconstructed the accident. The road reopened just before midnight.

