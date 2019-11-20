Arrest warrant approved for suspect in Buffalo Grove double murder

A Cook County judge has approved an arrest warrant for the ex-husband of a woman shot alongside her spouse in Buffalo Grove, charging the fugitive with two counts of first-degree murder.

The warrant for the arrest of 64-year-old Anatoliy Ermak of Minnesota guarantees his extradition should he be found anywhere in the U.S. outside of Buffalo Grove, authorities said.

"This warrant is the result of more than 48 hours of nonstop investigation," Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Casstevens said in a written statement. "The investigators have worked diligently to secure this warrant, and I am proud of the hard work and collaboration between our local and federal agencies involved."

Anatoliy Ermak is wanted in the fatal shootings Sunday night of his ex-wife Nataliya Ermak, 55, and her husband Roman Frid, 69, in what authorities are calling "targeted" killings in a parking garage at the Cambridge on the Lake condominium complex where they lived in Buffalo Grove.

"Locating the suspect and providing safety and security to our residents remain the police department's priorities and we will continue to work exhaustively at both," Casstevens said.

Anatoliy Ermak lives in the Minneapolis area, where police believe he rented a white Nissan Versa hatchback with Florida license plate KCFK75 before driving to Buffalo Grove.

The bodies of Nataliya Ermak and Frid were discovered in the garage late Sunday by another resident of condominium complex in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard. They had been shot multiple times, Casstevens said.

Surveillance video shows the couple entering the garage in their car about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Their killer follows the car into the garage on foot through the still-open garage door.

Once parked and outside their car, the victims and their killer have a brief conversation before the gunman opens fire with a handgun, police said.

The killer then leaves through a side door. There were no signs of forced entry to the garage, Casstevens said.

The suspect and Nataliya Ermak divorced "several years ago" and there is no indication she had sought protective orders or filed any criminal complaints against him, Casstevens added.

Police said the killer did not appear to take anything from the victims or their car.

Anyone with information about Sunday's killings is urged to call (847) 459-2560.