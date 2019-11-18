David Brocksom gets 90 years for killing ex-wife in Gurnee

A Lake County judge Monday sentenced a Kenosha, Wisconsin, man to 90 years in prison for murdering his ex-wife at her Gurnee home in 2015.

David Brocksom, 47, was found guilty last year of home invasion and murder for killing Beata Brocksom.

Prosecutors said Brocksom took his two children to a resort in the Wisconsin Dells, but left and drove to Gurnee in the early morning hours of Sept. 27, 2015. Evidence showed David Brocksom entered the home at about 4 a.m. with the intention of killing his wife and making it look like a suicide, according to prosecutors said.

Beata Brocksom, however, woke up and the two struggled. She was shot in the throat, but still manage to flee out of a window. Her body was discovered hours later in the bushes.

Brocksom told investigators he acted in self-defense during the struggle when the gun went off. During his trial, however, trial, prosecutors showed the jury Brocksom's "murder notebook," which spelled out how he was going to kill her and mislead police into ruling the death a suicide.