Rosemont police holding husband after wife's death

Rosemont's public safety department is looking for answers in the death of a 49-year-old woman from McHenry.

The woman was found Saturday at the Hilton Hotel, 5550 River Road, after her husband called 911 at 1:33 p.m., saying his wife was unresponsive.

The room, officers said, contained suspected narcotics along with drug paraphernalia.

According to the Rosemont department, the couple were taken to Resurrection Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead at 2:35 p.m.

The husband admitted to using heroin and crack in Chicago before arriving at the hotel and taking more narcotics there, police said. He is in custody pending further investigation, police said.

Rosemont detectives have a search warrant for the hotel room, are seeking one for the couple's vehicle and are gathering further evidence. The Cook County medical examiner's office is awaiting toxicology reports and hasn't yet ruled on the cause of death.

"We are attempting to determine the narcotics used and where it was purchased," police said in a news release. "At this time we do not suspect anyone else was inside the hotel room during their stay."