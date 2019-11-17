Attention to detail evident at model railroad club's open house in Wauconda

The Lake County Model Railroad Club in Wauconda has been operating for 47 years and on Sunday members showed off their massively detailed layout during an open house.

"I love them -- the overall detail. I'm so impressed," said Dianne Siekmann of Mundelein, a first-time visitor.

The exhibit is located in a basement, and to get to it, one must maneuver through the Honey Hill Coffee Co., 107 S. Main St., down a flight of stairs, back outside, then down another set of stairs to the basement. The sounds of train whistles signals you are on the right track.

John Scanlon operates a model of the Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive, which visited the suburbs this year to much fanfare.

The club uses the latest in computer controls to make models simulate operating railroads in a 1,400-square-foot layout.

"It's a good wintertime hobby in which you can build your skills and use your hands," said Trent Blasco, president of the club.

The club's space is open 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday and the public is always welcome, he said.