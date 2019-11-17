 

Attention to detail evident at model railroad club's open house in Wauconda

  A Rock Island railroad train moves through a valley as Dianne Siekmann of Mundelein watches the HO scale model. The Lake County Model Railroad Club has been operating for 47 years.

      A Rock Island railroad train moves through a valley as Dianne Siekmann of Mundelein watches the HO scale model. The Lake County Model Railroad Club has been operating for 47 years. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  Dianne Siekmann of Mundelein said the models of people she saw during an open house at the Lake County Model Railroad Club in Wauconda were so well done, "it feels like everyone's alive."

      Dianne Siekmann of Mundelein said the models of people she saw during an open house at the Lake County Model Railroad Club in Wauconda were so well done, "it feels like everyone's alive." Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  Trent Blasco, president of the Lake County Model Railroad Club in Wauconda, watches as one of the many model trains moves through the massive layout located in the basement under the Honey Hill Coffee Company.

      Trent Blasco, president of the Lake County Model Railroad Club in Wauconda, watches as one of the many model trains moves through the massive layout located in the basement under the Honey Hill Coffee Company. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  John Scanlon operates a model of the Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive at the Lake County Model Railroad club in Wauconda.

      John Scanlon operates a model of the Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive at the Lake County Model Railroad club in Wauconda. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • John Scanlon operates a scale model of the Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive at the Lake County Model Railroad club in Wauconda.

      John Scanlon operates a scale model of the Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive at the Lake County Model Railroad club in Wauconda. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 11/17/2019 5:20 PM

The Lake County Model Railroad Club in Wauconda has been operating for 47 years and on Sunday members showed off their massively detailed layout during an open house.

"I love them -- the overall detail. I'm so impressed," said Dianne Siekmann of Mundelein, a first-time visitor.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The exhibit is located in a basement, and to get to it, one must maneuver through the Honey Hill Coffee Co., 107 S. Main St., down a flight of stairs, back outside, then down another set of stairs to the basement. The sounds of train whistles signals you are on the right track.

John Scanlon operates a model of the Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive, which visited the suburbs this year to much fanfare.

The club uses the latest in computer controls to make models simulate operating railroads in a 1,400-square-foot layout.

"It's a good wintertime hobby in which you can build your skills and use your hands," said Trent Blasco, president of the club.

The club's space is open 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday and the public is always welcome, he said.

