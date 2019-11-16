It's gotta be the shoes at Sneaker Con

Kanye West's Yeezys, Converse Chuck Taylors, Nike Air VaporMax and of course Air Jordan 1s.

If you're lucky, you might just score a pair this weekend ... but make sure you stop by the ATM first.

Andy Lawitz, 14, of Wauconda was among crowd of 3,500 people who attended day one Sneaker Con Chicago, billed as "The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth."

Andy raised one of his blue and white Nikes in his left hand in the hopes someone would buy his shoes or make a trade.

"It's all about the people and having fun, escaping the stress of school and getting the hypest thing, the coolest thing right now," Andy said.

Dru DeFrantz, 14, of Vernon Hills, who was tagging along, said that for him, the event was about "the culture and the variety of things that are here."

Alan Vinogradov, co-founder of Sneaker Con, brought the spectacle to the Chicago area.

"It's an art form." Vinogradov said, adding that the 'Bred' Air Jordan 11's Retro 2019 will be dropping in time for Christmas.

The show will continue from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center.