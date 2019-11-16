 

Holiday Art & Craft Faire kicks off the season in Island Lake

  • Autumn Wolf, 5, of Island Lake plays with a string puppet that her mom purchased for her Saturday during the Island Lake Holiday Art and Craft Faire.

  • Vendor Brittany Olson of McHenry awaits the arrival of customers shortly after the start of the Island Lake Holiday Art and Craft Faire on Saturday.

  • Theresa Timmer of McHenry purchases ornaments from Mary Ann Bateman of Wauconda on Saturday during the Island Lake Holiday Art and Craft Faire.

  • Vendors' tables fill the gym Saturday at the Island Lake Holiday Art and Craft Faire.

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/16/2019 4:41 PM

The village of Island Lake held its Holiday Art & Craft Faire Saturday to kick off the holiday season.

Vendors sold unique handcrafted gift items, and there were refreshments, door prizes and a bake sale.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The event was held at the village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave.

