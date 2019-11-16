Holiday Art & Craft Faire kicks off the season in Island Lake
Updated 11/16/2019 4:41 PM
The village of Island Lake held its Holiday Art & Craft Faire Saturday to kick off the holiday season.
Vendors sold unique handcrafted gift items, and there were refreshments, door prizes and a bake sale.
The event was held at the village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave.
