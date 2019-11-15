 

Waukegan High School students stab each other during fight

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/15/2019 12:05 PM

Two students described as "mutual combatants" by police were injured when they stabbed each other Thursday during a fight in a bathroom at the Waukegan High School Washington Campus.

Waukegan police were called to the school on the 1000 block of Washington Street about noon Thursday found two male students aged 16 and 17 had been stabbed with unknown items, according to a news release.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Both were in the bathroom when a verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight during which both were stabbed, police said. The items used in the stabbings were not recovered, according to police.

The 16-year-old suffered "moderate" injuries, according to police and was taken to a hospital but later released. The 17-year-old remained hospitalized Friday morning with "moderate to serious" injuries, according to police. The type of injuries were not disclosed.

Police described the two teens as "mutual combatants" but said the motive was unclear. Both will be referred to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Center near Vernon Hills after the investigation is completed, police said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 