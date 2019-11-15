Waukegan High School students stab each other during fight

Two students described as "mutual combatants" by police were injured when they stabbed each other Thursday during a fight in a bathroom at the Waukegan High School Washington Campus.

Waukegan police were called to the school on the 1000 block of Washington Street about noon Thursday found two male students aged 16 and 17 had been stabbed with unknown items, according to a news release.

Both were in the bathroom when a verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight during which both were stabbed, police said. The items used in the stabbings were not recovered, according to police.

The 16-year-old suffered "moderate" injuries, according to police and was taken to a hospital but later released. The 17-year-old remained hospitalized Friday morning with "moderate to serious" injuries, according to police. The type of injuries were not disclosed.

Police described the two teens as "mutual combatants" but said the motive was unclear. Both will be referred to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Center near Vernon Hills after the investigation is completed, police said.