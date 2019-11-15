Large pothole causes lane closure at Wehrli, 75th in Naperville

DuPage County crews work Friday morning to repair a deteriorated storm sewer structure on Wehrli Road at 75th Street in Naperville, which caused a large pothole to form Thursday when a truck drove atop it. The curbside lane of Wehrli Road at the northwest corner of the intersection is expected to be closed until Monday for concrete poured midday Friday to cure in place. Courtesy of DuPage County

The right front tire of a van fell into a hole created Thursday afternoon at the northwest corner of Wehrli Road and 75th Street in Naperville by the pressure of the truck's weight atop a deteriorated storm sewer structure, DuPage County transportation engineers said Friday. Courtesy of DuPage County

DuPage County crews made sewer repairs Friday morning to fix a large pothole that formed Thursday afternoon at the northwest corner of Wehrli Road and 75th Street in Naperville.

Transportation engineers with the county said the front right wheel of a van got stuck Thursday afternoon in the hole, which formed when a deteriorated storm sewer structure settled under the weight of the vehicle in the southbound curbside lane.

County crews responded within an hour of the city of Naperville notifying them about the hole, which city officials said was roughly 5 feet deep and a few feet wide. A tow truck was called to get the van out of the hole.

County transportation crews completed repairs Friday morning by stabilizing the sewer structure and pouring new concrete.

The southbound right-turn lane from Wehrli onto 75th is scheduled to remain closed until Monday so the concrete can cure to support the weight of traffic.

The hole created some traffic backups during the Thursday evening rush hour, but it did not affect any other utilities or infrastructure, DuPage transportation engineers said.