 

Crash on Arlington Heights Road sends 2 to hospital

  • Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.comTwo vehicles collided on Arlington Heights Road north of Golf Road on Friday night in Arlington Heights.

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/15/2019 7:55 PM

Authorities said two people were rushed to Northwest Community Hospital after a two-car crash on Arlington Heights Road north of Golf Road in Arlington Heights.

One vehicle was leaving a parking lot on the west side of the road about 7 p.m. when it collided with another vehicle, authorities said. Traffic on southbound Arlington Heights Road was diverted into a nearby Jewel parking lot, while several Arlington Heights police and fire vehicles were on the scene.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A Ford involved in the crash sustained extensive damage. Both the Ford and the other vehicle involved, a Honda Pilot, sat in the middle of the southbound lanes as police and fire personnel investigated.

Also Friday night, Palatine police confirmed they responded to a rollover on Northwest Highway. Details in that crash were not available.

