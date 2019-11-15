Chicago man killed in accident on Route 53 near Palatine
Updated 11/15/2019 10:19 AM
A Chicago man was killed late Thursday after his vehicle struck a pole on southbound Route 53 near Palatine, Illinois State Police reported in a news release Friday.
The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Dean J. Ohlin, 52, of the 2900 block of North Oconto Avenue.
Ohlin was driving alone about 10:17 p.m. when his silver Chevrolet Silverado left the road south of Lake-Cook Road, police said. The vehicle struck a pole, rolled over and came to rest on the passenger side.
Ohlin was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:53 p.m. as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.