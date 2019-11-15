Chicago man killed in accident on Route 53 near Palatine

A Chicago man was killed late Thursday after his vehicle struck a pole on southbound Route 53 near Palatine, Illinois State Police reported in a news release Friday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Dean J. Ohlin, 52, of the 2900 block of North Oconto Avenue.

Ohlin was driving alone about 10:17 p.m. when his silver Chevrolet Silverado left the road south of Lake-Cook Road, police said. The vehicle struck a pole, rolled over and came to rest on the passenger side.

Ohlin was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:53 p.m. as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.