Ceremony marks deputy chief's last day on job in Arlington Heights
Updated 11/15/2019 4:33 PM
With his wife, Stacey, at his side, Arlington Heights Deputy Fire Chief Peter Ahlman retired Friday after 29 years of service to the village.
He hugged his son Robert Loverher after being presented with the flag Friday during his walkout ceremony at Station 2.
Colleagues and others lined up outside the station to wish Ahlman well in his retirement.
