Authorities: Lombard gang leader tried to funnel money to ISIS

A purported street-gang leader from Lombard is accused of trying to send money to Islamic State militants in Syria, federal authorities said Friday.

A federal complaint says 37-year-old Jason Brown gave $500 on three separate occasions to someone he believed would forward it to an ISIS fighter. But the middleman was cooperating with authorities and the supposed militant was an undercover law enforcement officer.

The charging documents say Brown, whose nickname is "Abdul Ja'Me," is the leader of a street gang based in Bellwood. He is charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

Brown was arrested Thursday and is being held without bail. He has a detention hearing at 11 a.m. Nov. 21.

His attorney declined to comment on the case Friday.

Six other members or associates of the same gang were arrested the same day on federal drug charges, authorities said.

According to the complaint, Brown wanted to send $2,500 to the ISIS fighter, but the middleman said sending any more than $500 at a time would alert law enforcement.

The complaint also speaks of Brown watching videos from ISIS, tearing up after one of them; saying he was jealous, in a good way, of front-line fighters; discussing jihad; and expressing interest in importing "Islamic" clothing.

When told buying the clothing from a particular person "was supporting a good cause (meaning ISIS)," the complaint says, Brown replied "Inshallah," which means "if Allah wills it."

Brown mentioned he had been arrested on a gun-possession charge in Georgia. He also said he had been jailed and committed a variety of crimes, including murder.

According to a transcript of one of their recorded conversations, Brown told the middleman not to tell anyone about the plan to send money.

The first meeting where he gave cash was recorded. A photo contained in the complaint shows Brown pointing a finger in the air as the two men were discussing how Brown did not want anybody besides them and Allah to know he was donating the money, including the recipient.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.