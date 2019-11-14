Teen girl from Antioch area is missing

Authorities are seeking help finding a missing 16-year-old girl from the Antioch area.

Emma Roberts could be with a friend named Jake and may be near Trevor and Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to a tweet from the Lake County sheriff's office Thursday evening.

Emma was last seen wearing an army green jacket, the tweet said. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911.