Such a clatter arises as Santa arrives at Gurnee Mills

Santa's cover was blown Thursday night.

The stealthy North Pole elf, who sneaks around every Christmas Eve, made a lot of noise as he led a three-vehicle parade through Gurnee Mills mall. Along for the trek were dozens of giggling children and their phone-waving parents, plus juggling elves, a balloon artist DJ with a boom box and neon lights, an 8-foot-tall princess and several other colorful characters with a police escort.

"Yes, it's different, and loud," said Elizabeth Striegel, director of marketing and business development at Gurnee Mills. "But it's fun."

Santa will appear there each day through Christmas Eve for photos with children at the "Simon Santa Photo Experience" location near Entrance A. He will also visit with children in a sensory-friendly environment, in association with Autism Speaks, before regular mall hours at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. And pets can have their photo taken with Santa from 7 to 9 p.m., after regular mall hours on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Striegel said the special opportunities are "a fun way for families to create lasting memories and experience all the joy that the holiday season has to offer."

The parade stopped in the middle of the mall Thursday, and Santa Claus led the growing crowd in Christmas carols before finishing the ride and reading "A Visit from St. Nicholas" with the youngest of the paraders at his feet.