Reports: State Senate President Cullerton to step down in January

Illinois State Senate President John Cullerton will retire in January, his office confirmed today, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Cullerton on Thursday had told his Democratic colleagues of the plan.

Senate Democrats said Cullerton, 70, made the announcement during a Senate Democratic caucus on Thursday, the final day of the veto session, the Sun-Times said.

Cullerton and his wife had discussed plans for his retirement for the last several years, his office said.

The announcement comes as two Senate Democrats are embroiled in federal investigations -- and the Chicago Democrat has come under fire for his handling of those investigations, specifically that he did not call for the resignations of State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, and State Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago.

Cullerton, a Democrat, represents Illinois' 6th District. His legislative career began in 1978 when he was elected to the Illinois State House. He was appointed to fill Dawn Clark Netsch's State Senate seat in 1991, after she was elected state comptroller.

He was elected as Senate president in 2009. His office has not yet offered a specific reason for his decision to retire.

Cullerton, 71, is married with three children and five grandchildren, according to his official Illinois Senate biography.