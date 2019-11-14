People helping people: Believe Project returns for sixth year

"Believe" is a simple word, but it means so much.

And at this time of year, during this season of caring, it means even more.

Do we believe in each other? Do we believe in helping neighbors in need? Do we believe in celebrating kindness and all those who strive to make our little corner of the world a better place?

We believe the answer is yes, and so, for the sixth straight holiday season, we're inviting you to tell us how you would use $100 to help someone else.

Thanks to donor and former businesswoman Carolyn Gable, who has seen firsthand what a little kindness can do, our Believe Project aims to celebrate the true meaning of comfort and joy.

Gable provides us with 31 envelopes, each containing a $100 bill, and we send them to readers who submit the most compelling stories -- in 150 words or less -- for helping others.

Each day in December, in the paper and online, we'll share the stories of deserving recipients, of people facing hardships who deserve a pat on the back or who need a helping hand.

Over the years, the money has gone to people facing challenges with health or finances, to folks who always seem willing to help others, or to those who simply need to be reminded someone cares.

Better still, some of those who submit nominations match the $100 we send, and sometimes readers are inspired to jump in and donate as well.

To tell us who you think deserves $100, visit https://events.dailyherald.com/believe/ no later than Friday, Nov. 29. Of course, sooner is better because our benefactor will start choosing recipients this month.

It's a project that reminds us how many people are struggling with challenges greater than ours, but it's also a project that reminds us about how much kindness is out there, not just during the holidays, but every day.

It's a project that reminds us to Believe.