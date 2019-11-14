Holzhauer gets payback win in 'Jeopardy!' tournament finale

If "Jeopardy!" ace and Naperville native James Holzhauer felt the pressure of a rematch, it didn't show Friday when he won the quiz show's Tournament of Champions and its $250,000 grand prize, defeating the Chicago librarian who prevented him from making history.

Looking for payback, Holzhauer tallied $49,326 heading into the conclusion of the tourney's two-part finale, giving him enough to keep the overall lead after Friday's episode, besting his rival Emma Boettcher, who beat him in June to end his streak of 32 games won and nearly $2.5 million earned.

With the addition of his Tournament of Champions prize money, Holzhauer's regular season and tournament winnings now total $2,712,216, a figure that puts him behind only two other players in the show's history: Brad Rutter, whose $4,688,436 make him the highest-winning game show contestant of all time, and Ken Jennings, whose all-time earnings total $3,370,700.

Boettcher finished second and took home $100,000. Francois Barcomb finished third and won $50,000.

"I've said all along that Emma is an all-time great player, and I'm proud it took that level of competitor to defeat me," Holzhauer said. "Now the world sees that I wasn't just making excuses. Francois certainly looked as dominant as either of us in his first two games, so I knew the finals would be a fight to the finish. But the whole point of the TOC is to play the best of the best, and Emma and Francois certainly proved that they belonged in the final three."