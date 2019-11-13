NaperLights brightens Naperville's Water Street

A new site along the Riverwalk at the Water Street district in downtown Naperville is the venue for this year's NaperLights display set up by the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise.

The lights are brightened from 4 to 9 p.m. each evening from Nov. 26 through Dec. 27, bringing to life giant figures including skating polar bears, penguins, snowmen, carolers, gifts and trees.

The seventh annual display includes music and carols synced to animated lights, as well as a "Great Tree" at Main and Water streets.

Visitors can view NaperLights for free. Donations will be accepted to benefit the charitable efforts of the Sunrise Rotary club, which conducts local youth and community projects, as well as international work supporting clean water and sanitation. Volunteers will offer donors cookies, cocoa and special viewing glasses when they contribute to Rotary causes.

Businesses, including Water Street Downtown Naperville, Marquette Companies and Ryan Hill Group, sponsor the display. It was moved to Water Street this year from its previous home at the Naper Settlement.

Volunteers from Fitzgerald's Electrical Contracting, IBEW Local 701, PowerForward DuPage, Naperville Central High School and the Sunrise Rotary club installed the lights last weekend.

For details, visit https://naperlights.com/.