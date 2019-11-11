Palatine police say 77-year-old woman is missing
Updated 11/12/2019 2:02 AM
Editor's note: Palatine police reported at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday that Carole Mosiman had been found.
Palatine police are asking for the public's help in finding a 77-year-old woman who has gone missing.
Carole Mosiman was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Monday at 623 E. Thornhill Lane in Palatine, according to a news release.
She has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 95 pounds. Authorities said she has a condition that puts her in danger.
Mosiman was driving a brown 2016 Lexus 300 with Illinois license plate S R Y 8 5 8, the news release said.
Anyone with information about Mosiman's whereabouts should call Palatine police at (847) 359-9000 or dial 911.
