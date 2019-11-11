2 Aurora police officers return to full duty months after Henry Pratt shooting

Aurora police officers Adam Miller, left, and Rey Rivera, who were among those shot while responding to a gunman at the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse in February, have returned to active duty. Photo by Aurora police Sgt. Ed Corra, April 2019

Two Aurora police officers who were among those wounded last February in the Henry Pratt Co. shooting have returned to full duty in the past week, the police department said Monday night. Six people, including the perpetrator, were killed that day.

Officer Adam Miller was shot in the face while confronting the gunman Feb. 15, according to a news release. After being wounded, Miller was heard over the police radio saying, "I'm shot -- still in the fight," the release said.

He returned to full duty Monday night on the midnight shift.

"Today is a good day," Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said Monday evening. "His resilience and fighting spirit have been an inspiration to us all."

Officer Rey Rivera, who was shot in the leg, returned to full duty last week on the day shift, the release said. He's spent the past nine months in physical therapy to regain full use of his leg.

Three other officers were shot at Henry Pratt. Officer James Zegar returned to full duty soon afterward, and officers John Cebulski and Marco Gomez are still in recovery and on restrictive duty assignments.

"On behalf of a grateful police department, thank you for the love and support you have given our officers as they have fought their way back to wellness," Ziman said.