Underwood honors Vietnam-era veterans in McHenry

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwoods speaks at a ceremony honoring veterans Sunday. Courtesy of Lauren Underwood's office

The pinning ceremony hosted by U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood on Sunday in McHenry is part of an ongoing national effort to honor those who served from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. Courtesy of Lauren Underwood's office

More than 200 veterans from the Vietnam War era were honored Sunday in an event hosted by U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood in McHenry. Courtesy of Lauren Underwood's office

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood hosted a pinning ceremony Sunday in McHenry to honor veterans from the 14th Congressional District who served during the Vietnam era.

More than 200 veterans were honored during the event held at McHenry VFW Post 4600.

In 2008, the National Defense Authorization Act established the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration to thank and honor Vietnam veterans, highlight their service and pay tribute to their contributions.

The pinning ceremony is part of an ongoing national effort to honor those who served from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. As part of Sunday's ceremony, honored veterans received a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin and Certificate of Honor.