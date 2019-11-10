Forecasters: Another blast of winter weather on its way

Suburban commuters could be in for a slick and slow drive into work Monday, as forecasters predict overnight snow that could leave several inches of accumulation across the area.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for rain to turn into snow about 10 p.m. Sunday, with between 1 and 3 inches piling up in the overnight hours. The snowfall will continue Monday morning, with another 1 to 3 inches of accumulation by noon, according to the NWS.

Temperatures are expected to drop once the snow stops, with the low falling to 10 degrees Monday night and wind chills of 3 below zero.

High temperatures are expected to remain below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, before a slight warm-up into the mid and upper 30s heading into the weekend.

Cook County authorities are preparing for the wintry blast, with its Department of Transportation and Highways monitoring conditions and ready to deploy resources necessary to keep roads clear, as well as opening warming shelters across the county. Among the warming centers open Monday are Elk Grove Township hall, 2400 S. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights; Hanover Township Senior Center, 240 S. Route 59, Bartlett; Maine Township hall, 1700 Ballard Road, Park Ridge; Palatine Township hall, 721 S. Quentin Road, Palatine; Schaumburg Township, 1 Illinois Blvd. Hoffman Estates; and Wheeling Township hall, 1616 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights.

A full list of warming centers can be found on the Cook County Department Emergency Management and Regional Security website, cookcountyemergencymanagement.org/cook-county-warming-centers.