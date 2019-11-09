Police looking for missing Mount Prospect man
Mount Prospect police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 83-year-old man.
Raymond H. Abbott was last seen Saturday about 4:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of Bonita Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Illinois State Police. He was driving a red 2017 Ford Escape with Illinois license plate ZZ78330.
Abbott is white, 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds. He has a condition that places him in danger, police said.
Anyone with information on Abbott's whereabouts contact the Mount Prospect Police Department at (847) 870-5656.
