Police looking for missing Mount Prospect man

Mount Prospect police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 83-year-old man.

Raymond H. Abbott was last seen Saturday about 4:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of Bonita Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Illinois State Police. He was driving a red 2017 Ford Escape with Illinois license plate ZZ78330.

Abbott is white, 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds. He has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

Anyone with information on Abbott's whereabouts contact the Mount Prospect Police Department at (847) 870-5656.