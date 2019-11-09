Driver suffers serious injuries in head-on crash Saturday near Maple Park

A head-on crash between a car and a semi early Saturday near Maple Park in unincorporated Virgil Township has left the driver of the car with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Kane County sheriff's deputies responded about 5:25 am to a report of a traffic crash with injuries on Route 38 near the intersection of Watson Road, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

The initial investigation indicates that a Honda was traveling east on and for an unknown reason crossed the center line and was struck head on by a Freightliner semi that was traveling west.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the Honda, was flown by helicopter to St Anthony's Hospital in Rockford with potential life-threatening injuries. The driver was male, but no other information on him was immediately available.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No citations have been issued.

Route 38 was closed between Meredith Road and Watson Road Saturday morning while the crash was being investigated.