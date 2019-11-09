Chicago Pet show is furry fun for everyone

From pot belly pigs to lizards and everything in between, the Chicago Pet show has something for every pet lover.

The Kane County Fair Grounds in St. Chapels was alive with pet fanatics, furry animals and fun for the entire family Saturday.

"The show started 10 years ago," said Peggy Ruh, one of the organizers.

It has grown from 50 booths to a staggering 150 exhibitors.

"I am always nervous and I want it to go perfect," remarked Ruh at the start of the show Saturday.

Almost anything pet related was available, including slobbery kisses from Sushi, an English bulldog, at the adoptaBullbooth.

The Chicago Pet show continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. The entrance fee is $7 and parking is free.