 

Report of sewing needle in chocolate bar was fabricated, Huntley police say

  •   Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/8/2019 6:34 PM

Huntley police said Friday a report on Thursday of a large sewing needle inserted into a mini Kit Kat bar was not true.

"Upon further investigation, this incident was found to be fabricated and deemed unfounded," a social media post from the police department said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The police had said a child bit into the candy that may have been received on Halloween in the Talamore subdivision. They said the child was not injured.

"At this point, it is unknown where or when the object was inserted into the candy," the police had said. "The entry point of the needle was visible on the exterior of the candy wrapper."

On Friday, the police post said, "Due to the age of the juvenile, there will be no criminal charges and consequences will be handled by the parents."

The police did not indicate any consequences for the parents.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 