Report of sewing needle in chocolate bar was fabricated, Huntley police say

Huntley police said Friday a report on Thursday of a large sewing needle inserted into a mini Kit Kat bar was not true.

"Upon further investigation, this incident was found to be fabricated and deemed unfounded," a social media post from the police department said.

The police had said a child bit into the candy that may have been received on Halloween in the Talamore subdivision. They said the child was not injured.

"At this point, it is unknown where or when the object was inserted into the candy," the police had said. "The entry point of the needle was visible on the exterior of the candy wrapper."

On Friday, the police post said, "Due to the age of the juvenile, there will be no criminal charges and consequences will be handled by the parents."

The police did not indicate any consequences for the parents.