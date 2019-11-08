 

Missing Island Lake teen's body recovered in nearby swampland

  • Abe Gonzalez

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/8/2019 4:04 PM

The body of a missing Island Lake teenager was recovered late Friday morning from swampland on the southwest side of Slocum Lake.

Lake County sheriff's officials said 17-year-old Abe Gonzalez's remains were discovered submerged in a swampy area near the lake. Slocum Lake is south of Island Lake.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Gonzalez had been missing since Nov. 2 and was last seen near Slocum Lake. Authorities said Gonzalez was described as "highly intoxicated" when he left a party late the night of Nov. 1.

Sheriff's officials said Gonzalez's body was located by a search party of sheriff's deputies and auxiliary deputies. There is no evidence of foul play. An autopsy was scheduled for today.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the sheriff's office at (847) 377-4250.

