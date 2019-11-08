 

Mini Comic Con at Vernon Area Public Library is eye-popping

  • Buffalo Grove's Miranda Logan holds one of her "art dolls," also known as an Ineffabeast. She created the finely detailed creatures for live-action role playing. She was at the Vernon Area Public Library 6th annual Mini Comic Con Saturday.

  • The Windy City Ghostbusters Kevin Hollerbach of Lake in the Hills and Anthony Sevins of Glen Ellyn sneak up on Jessica Jiang, 9, and Crystal Yao, 12, both of Buffalo Grove, usng their devices to make sure that they were real and not apparitions Saturday at the 6th annual Mini Comic Con at the Vernon Area Library.

Mark Welsh
 
 
Updated 11/9/2019 2:06 PM

A Dungeon Master, a "Toy Story" character and Batwoman walked into the The Vernon Area Public Library on Saturday, adding to the already visually eye-popping Mini Comic Con, which was kicking off its 6th annual event.

Youth and Services Librarian Sarah Okner described the gathering of vendors and kids of all ages as an "amazing event."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In the span of a few hours, more than 1,500 people would be sifting through all their superheroes' cool and fantasy products, such as an Ineffabeast.

What is an Ineffabest, you might ask. It is a finely detailed creature (art doll) used in live-action role playing or it can become your alter ego.

Its furry body and unique twisted face comes from the mind of Buffalo Grove's Miranda Logan, who attended the event for the first time as an artist and, of course, a fan.

"I really love the Mini Comic Con," she said. "Fantasy and folklore interested me as a kid. This is so much fun."

The event was designed for preschoolers to adults.

