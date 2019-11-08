Mini Comic Con at Vernon Area Public Library is eye-popping

A Dungeon Master, a "Toy Story" character and Batwoman walked into the The Vernon Area Public Library on Saturday, adding to the already visually eye-popping Mini Comic Con, which was kicking off its 6th annual event.

Youth and Services Librarian Sarah Okner described the gathering of vendors and kids of all ages as an "amazing event."

In the span of a few hours, more than 1,500 people would be sifting through all their superheroes' cool and fantasy products, such as an Ineffabeast.

What is an Ineffabest, you might ask. It is a finely detailed creature (art doll) used in live-action role playing or it can become your alter ego.

Its furry body and unique twisted face comes from the mind of Buffalo Grove's Miranda Logan, who attended the event for the first time as an artist and, of course, a fan.

"I really love the Mini Comic Con," she said. "Fantasy and folklore interested me as a kid. This is so much fun."

The event was designed for preschoolers to adults.