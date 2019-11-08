 

McHenry nurse charged in fatal 1999 beating of cognitively impaired woman

 
Associated Press
Updated 11/8/2019 12:16 PM

RACINE, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say an Illinois nurse has been charged in the fatal beating of a cognitively impaired woman whose body was found near a cornfield in southeastern Wisconsin in July 1999.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says Linda La Roche, of McHenry, Illinois, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the killing of Peggy Lynn Johnson.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Schmaling says Johnson went to a medical center in McHenry seeking help after her mother died. There, she met La Roche who took her in. Schmaling says La Roche "barbarically" brutalized Johnson over many years.

La Roche was arrested in Cape Coral, Florida, and has waived extradition to Wisconsin.

Johnson's body was exhumed in 2013 for identification using advancing technology. She was reinterred in 2015.

0 Comments
  • Article Categories
  • News
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 