Grayslake issues water boil order

Grayslake on Friday issued a water boil order, which is expected to remain in effect for the next 36 to 48 hours.

Shortly after 7:15 a.m., the water system lost pressure. A preliminary investigation revealed that a telemetry system malfunction occurred. Immediately upon learning of the malfunction, village crews manually overrode the system and pressure was gradually restored to normal.

Due to the systemwide loss of pressure, a water boil order was issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency regulations. Information through mediums including the village's website, Facebook and Twitter accounts, and a communitywide notification phone call.

During the boil order, bottled water should be used for drinking, cooking, washing fresh fruits and vegetables, hand washing, and tooth brushing. If tap water is used for these purposes, it should first be boiled for five minutes. Information is at www.villageofgrayslake.com.