Former McHenry nurse charged in fatal 1999 beating of cognitively impaired woman

Linda La Roche, 64, of Cape Coral, Fla., has been charged with homicide and hiding a corpse in the 1999 death of Peggy Lynn Johnson. Johnson was known only as Jane Doe after her body was found in a cornfield in Racine County, Wisconsin. Lee County Sheriff's Office via AP

RACINE, Wis. -- A former McHenry nurse has been charged in the beating death of a 23-year-old cognitively impaired woman whose battered body was discovered at the edge of a cornfield in southeastern Wisconsin in July 1999, police said Friday.

Linda S. La Roche, 64, whom court records show now lives in Cape Coral, Florida, was arrested Tuesday in Cape Coral, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said during a news conference. According to a criminal complaint, La Roche was charged Thursday with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the killing of Peggy Lynn Johnson, 23, of McHenry.

"All of us here who have investigated the deaths of individuals during the course of our careers have seen many troubling things. However, the utter barbaric brutality inflicted on this young woman is something none of us will never forget," Schmaling said.

Johnson met La Roche at a medical center in McHenry, where La Roche worked as a registered nurse in the 1990s. Johnson, then about 18 years old, went there seeking help after her mother died, the sheriff said.

Johnson subsequently moved in to La Roche's home in McHenry and the nurse "barbarically" brutalized her over a long period of time, Schmaling said. Johnson lived in McHenry with La Roche for the last five years of her life and never was reported as a missing person, he said.

Schmaling did not provide details about Johnson's cognitive impairment, nor explain if La Roche was still employed as a nurse.

The complaint says Johnson suffered burns, blunt force trauma to much of her body, a fractured nose and had "branding marks" that were inflicted within five days of her death.

An autopsy shows Johnson died of an infection sustained from chronic abuse and that the manner of death was a homicide.

La Roche has waived extradition to Wisconsin. Her bail has been set at $1 million for the two felony offenses, Racine County court records show, but her first court date has not been set.

The sheriff said investigators plugged away at the cold case for years, not knowing the identity of the woman who had been killed and unceremoniously dumped in the Town of Raymond, Wisconsin, about 40 miles northeast of McHenry.

Someone walking along 92nd Street on July 21, 1999, discovered Johnson's body on the edge of the cornfield. Investigators believe she had been tortured and authorities determined the woman they called Jane Doe was between 18 and 25 years old.

"She suffered from significant injuries and had been brutalized by many means, over a long period of time," Schmaling said, adding his investigators have spent "thousands of hours over the past 20 years" trying to identify Johnson "and bring her killer to justice.

Johnson's mother, father and brother are dead, but Johnson had a sister whom she never met, Schmaling said.

Johnson's body was exhumed in 2013 with the hope of using advanced technology to identify her. She was reinterred in 2015, 16 years to the day after her body was discovered.

It was only a few weeks ago that investigators developed information that identified Johnson as the victim and led them to La Roche, Schmaling said. Now that Johnson has been identified, authorities plan to exhume her remains again and rebury her next to her mother in Belvidere, Schmaling said. She's still buried as a Jane Doe.

"We can finally offer some closure and some peace," Schmaling said.

• Kristen Zambo of the Northwest Herald contributed to this report.