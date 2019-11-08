 

Earth looked like 'absolute paradise,' astronaut tells Maine South students

  • With an image of Butterfly Nebula displayed on the screen, former astronaut Michael Massimino shares his experiences in space while visiting with students Friday at Maine South High School in Park Ridge.

      With an image of Butterfly Nebula displayed on the screen, former astronaut Michael Massimino shares his experiences in space while visiting with students Friday at Maine South High School in Park Ridge. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Michael Massimino displays an image of himself working on the Hubble telescope during a visit with students Friday at Maine South.

      Michael Massimino displays an image of himself working on the Hubble telescope during a visit with students Friday at Maine South. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Michael Massimino, a former NASA astronaut, author and television star, answers questions while visiting with students at Maine South High School in Park Ridge Friday.

      Michael Massimino, a former NASA astronaut, author and television star, answers questions while visiting with students at Maine South High School in Park Ridge Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Michael Massimino, a former NASA astronaut, author and television star, shares his experiences in space while visiting with students at Maine South High School in Park Ridge Friday.

      Michael Massimino, a former NASA astronaut, author and television star, shares his experiences in space while visiting with students at Maine South High School in Park Ridge Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 11/8/2019 6:31 PM

Michael Massimino, a former NASA astronaut, described the view of Earth from space as "paradise" to students at Maine South High School in Park Ridge Friday.

A former astronaut, author and television star, Massimino visited with Maine Township High School students and shared stories from when he was an astronaut, and described what he experienced during his time in space.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Massimino twice went into space, including on the fourth Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission on the Space Shuttle Columbia, where he completed two spacewalks totaling nearly 15 hours.

He also was on the final Hubble servicing mission on the Space Shuttle Atlantis. During that mission, he became the first person to use Twitter in space.

When a student asked him what his best memory of space was, Massimino replied that during his final spacewalk, he was able to take 10 minutes to view the Earth, and that he was in awe.

"It's like looking into an absolute paradise," Massimino said. "The spacewalk view is much different than looking out the window (of the shuttle)."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 