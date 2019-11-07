Santa beats holiday rush, settles in for the season at Woodfield

Let's just say Santa wanted to beat the holiday rush.

A week after all the suburban ghosts and ghouls celebrated Halloween, Kriss Kringle made his usual grand entrance Thursday at Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall, where he'll greet children and take holiday requests all the way up to Christmas Eve.

Santa made his way into the shopping mecca with the help of the Conant High School drum line, then settled in at his seasonal home away from home, the Ice Palace in the mall's grand court.

He'll be available there for photos every day the mall is open through Christmas Eve. The mall also has Caring Santa photo opportunities for children with special needs set for 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec. 1 and 8.

Photos with pets can be taken from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 24, and the mall will host a Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Woodfield Mall Dining Pavilion. Reservations are required.

Check the mall's website for additional details.