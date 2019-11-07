 

Santa beats holiday rush, settles in for the season at Woodfield

  • Santa Claus will greet children and take holiday requests all the way up to Christmas Eve at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

      Santa Claus will greet children and take holiday requests all the way up to Christmas Eve at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Families watch Santa's arrival Thursday evening at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

      Families watch Santa's arrival Thursday evening at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Santa's Arrival Parade, accompanied by the Conant High School drum line, makes its way through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on Thursday evening.

      Santa's Arrival Parade, accompanied by the Conant High School drum line, makes its way through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on Thursday evening. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg will host a Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Dining Pavilion. Reservations are required.

      Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg will host a Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Dining Pavilion. Reservations are required. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/7/2019 8:50 PM

Let's just say Santa wanted to beat the holiday rush.

A week after all the suburban ghosts and ghouls celebrated Halloween, Kriss Kringle made his usual grand entrance Thursday at Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall, where he'll greet children and take holiday requests all the way up to Christmas Eve.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Santa made his way into the shopping mecca with the help of the Conant High School drum line, then settled in at his seasonal home away from home, the Ice Palace in the mall's grand court.

He'll be available there for photos every day the mall is open through Christmas Eve. The mall also has Caring Santa photo opportunities for children with special needs set for 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec. 1 and 8.

Photos with pets can be taken from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 24, and the mall will host a Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Woodfield Mall Dining Pavilion. Reservations are required.

Check the mall's website for additional details.

