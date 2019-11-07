Huntley police urge parents to inspect candy after needle found in Kit Kat

Huntley police are warning residents to inspect their Halloween candy after a family said they found a large sewing needle inserted into a mini Kit Kat bar.

Police on Thursday said the child, who was not injured after biting into the candy, may have received the candy on Halloween in the Talamore Subdivision.

"The resident reported a small Kit Kat bar with what appears to be a large sewing needle inserted in it that was discovered when the child bit into the candy. At this point, it is unknown where or when the object was inserted into the candy. The entry point of the needle was visible on the exterior of the candy wrapper," police said in a news release.

Huntley Deputy Chief Mike Klunk could not immediately be reached for comment on whether the department received other reports of candy tampering.

Police are investigating and urging parents and caregivers to carefully inspect any candy before allowing children to eat it. Anyone with information may call the police tip line at (847) 515-5333, or text TIP HUNTLEY, along with a message, to 888777, or email tkallantzes@huntley.il.us.