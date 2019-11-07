Facebook page of Arlington Heights-based church reinstated

Facebook has reinstated a page run by the Arlington Heights-based Church of Christian Liberty and that of its pastor, both of which were temporarily removed from the social media platform last month.

The Facebook page of Christian Liberty Press, the publishing arm of the church's home-school program, was suspended Oct. 7, but reinstated last week. Later in October, the personal accounts of Pastor Calvin Lindstrom and two other page administrators were temporarily shut down -- actions they believe were tied to the suspension of the Christian Liberty Press page.

Church officials say they weren't told exactly what led to the ban -- other than a message that said the page didn't follow Facebook's policies -- or why it was reinstated in recent days.

But they speculated someone could have flagged the page to the social media giant, since "the Christian worldview is considered to be hateful by many," church officials said in a news release. Days before the ban, the page shared a Christian Post story about a British actress fired for her anti-gay views.

That post remains on the page after the reinstatement, along with dozens of others about home schooling, and books and materials sold by the Arlington Heights-based publisher.

Other pages run by the church, including Christian Liberty Academy and Christian Liberty Academy School System, weren't removed.

A Facebook spokeswoman didn't respond to requests for comment.