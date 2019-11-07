Aurora man gets 16 years for shooting in Batavia Steak 'n Shake drive-through

An Aurora man was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison for a February 2018 shooting that wounded a teenager in the drive-through lane of the Steak 'n Shake in Batavia.

Terry W. Hunter, 29, of the 1200 block of Yellow Pine Drive, pleaded guilty to armed violence in exchange for prosecutors dismissing more serious charges stemming from the Feb. 20, 2018, shooting, including attempted first-degree murder. Had Hunter gone to trial as scheduled Tuesday and been found guilty of attempted murder, he would have faced up to 55 years in prison.

According to a police affidavit, Hunter pulled into the drive-up at 1901 McKee St. about 6:25 p.m. that night and immediately began honking at the vehicle in front of him.

"What's your problem, bro?" a 17-year-old Carol Stream boy in the vehicle yelled at Hunter.

Police say two continued to exchange words until Hunter pulled his car in front of the other vehicle. The Carol Stream teen got out and approached Hunter's car, where they continued to argue, authorities say. Hunter eventually drove forward through the parking lot, turned around and began shooting, striking the teen in the leg, according to the police affidavit.

Hunter surrendered days after the shooting.

Under state law, Hunter can have his sentence cut in half for good behavior in prison and gets credit for nearly 21 months served at the Kane County jail while his case was pending.