 

Naperville native James Holzhauer wins again; 'Jeopardy!' semifinals are next

  • James Holzhauer, a Naperville native now living in Las Vegas, is set to appear in the semifinals of the "Jeopardy" Tournament of Champions, which airs at 3:30 p.m. next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on WLS-TV Channel 7.

Marie Wilson
 
 
Updated 11/6/2019 5:48 PM

"Jeopardy!" star and Naperville native James Holzhauer is on his way to another round on the popular quiz show as he progresses to the semifinals in the game's Tournament of Champions.

Holzhauer, who won nearly $2.5 million on "Jeopardy!" earlier this year during a 32-game winning streak, is among 15 contestants in the 2019 Tournament of Champions. He won his Wednesday match against two other contestants to move on to the semifinals next week. His recent success came after his earlier run earned him the second-most money and second-most wins in "Jeopardy!" history.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Earning $30,635 on Wednesday's show, Holzhauer potentially could face a rematch with Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher, who ended his reign in his 33rd game this spring. Boettcher is set to appear on Thursday's show for her own chance to make it to the semifinals.

Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler now living in Las Vegas, has family still in Naperville, including his brother Ian. Ian Holzhauer said Wednesday he planned to watch the day's show in the evening, sharing the experience with relatives via a video chat.

"This will be a test to see how possible it is not to hear news in 2019," Ian said Wednesday morning, hoping he wouldn't accidentally spoil the outcome of his brother's performance before watching it as a family. "I will try not to look at social media and leave it a surprise."

Ian Holzhauer said his brother's "buzzer finger" would be ready for competition during the Tournament of Champions, despite a recent rock climbing excursion with Peter Holzhauer, Ian's second-grade son and James' nephew.

The Tournament of Champions semifinals are set to air next Monday through Wednesday, with the finals on Nov. 14 and 15. "Jeopardy" airs at 3:30 p.m. on WLS-TV Channel 7.

The winner of this year's tournament claims a $250,000 prize.

