Investigators search lake, surrounding area for missing Island Lake teen

Abe Gonzalez, 17, of Island Lake was last seen late Friday near Wauconda.

Authorities using sonar and police dogs searched in and around Slocum Lake near Wauconda on Wednesday as efforts to locate an Island Lake teen reported missing Saturday expanded.

The Lake County sheriff's office has assumed control of the search for Abe Gonzalez, 17, who was last seen during a gathering Friday at a home in the in the 26700 block of North Morey Street near Wauconda. The residence is located within a few blocks of Slocum Lake.

Authorities say Gonzalez left the home on foot about midnight and was described as being highly intoxicated at the time. He has not been seen or heard from since. Witnesses said his mobile phone ran out of battery power about the time he arrived at the house.

Sheriff's detectives worked with the Wauconda Fire Protection District early Wednesday to conduct a sonar search of Slocum Lake, but they did not locate anything of interest, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies, auxiliary deputies and police dogs also searched the surrounding area, and more ground searches are planned for Thursday morning.

Detectives have been speaking with those at Friday's gathering and working to obtain video surveillance from area residents and businesses that might lend a clue to Gonzalez' whereabouts.

At this time there is no evidence to suggest foul play, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who might have any information about Gonzalez or his location is asked to call the Lake County sheriff's office at (847) 377-4250 or send a tip via www.lakecountyil.gov/sheriff.