Lightfoot visits with her 'Mini Me' at city hall

Idris Lockett, 4, dressed as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for Halloween. The mayor's office shared this photo of the pair at city hall on social media. Courtesy of Chicago mayor's office

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cleared her calendar Monday for a special guest to visit her at city hall.

And no, it wasn't an influential office holder. It was her 'Mini Me', Idris Lockett, who made headlines after dressing up as the mayor for Halloween.

The 4-year-old's costume -- complete with Lightfoot's pearl necklace and cropped gray hair -- went viral, and caught the attention of the mayor, who shared the photo on Thursday with a caption that read "Totally nailed it."

