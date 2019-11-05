 

Lightfoot visits with her 'Mini Me' at city hall

  • Idris Lockett, 4, dressed as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for Halloween. The mayor's office shared this photo of the pair at city hall on social media.

    Idris Lockett, 4, dressed as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for Halloween. The mayor's office shared this photo of the pair at city hall on social media. Courtesy of Chicago mayor's office

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 11/5/2019 7:00 PM

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cleared her calendar Monday for a special guest to visit her at city hall.

And no, it wasn't an influential office holder. It was her 'Mini Me', Idris Lockett, who made headlines after dressing up as the mayor for Halloween.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The 4-year-old's costume -- complete with Lightfoot's pearl necklace and cropped gray hair -- went viral, and caught the attention of the mayor, who shared the photo on Thursday with a caption that read "Totally nailed it."

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 