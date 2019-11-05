Lightfoot visits with her 'Mini Me' at city hall
Updated 11/5/2019 7:00 PM
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cleared her calendar Monday for a special guest to visit her at city hall.
And no, it wasn't an influential office holder. It was her 'Mini Me', Idris Lockett, who made headlines after dressing up as the mayor for Halloween.
The 4-year-old's costume -- complete with Lightfoot's pearl necklace and cropped gray hair -- went viral, and caught the attention of the mayor, who shared the photo on Thursday with a caption that read "Totally nailed it."
• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.