3 charged with stabbing man, shooting boy, in dispute over woman

A dispute over a woman apparently led to a fight early Monday morning in West Chicago in which a boy was shot and a man stabbed, authorities said Tuesday.

Three men have been charged with aggravated battery and mob action in the case that developed around 1:20 a.m. on the 100 block of Wycliffe.

Bail was set Tuesday at $250,000 for Gerardo E. Luna, 20, of Carpentersville; $400,000 for Juan C. Arellano, 20, Carpentersville; and $30,000 for Luis Vallin, 19, of West Chicago.

Assistant State's Attorney Rob Willis had asked for $1 million bail each for Luna and Arellano, and $500,000 for Vallin.

Three juveniles also were involved in the case and face charges in juvenile court, authorities said.

Willis told DuPage County Judge George Bakalis there was an ongoing dispute between the defendants and the victims, with each side painting graffiti and throwing bricks.

Early Monday, Luna drove the two other men and three juveniles to the house, Willis said, and Vallin threw a brick through a window.

The homeowner called police, grabbed a tire iron and went outside accompanied by two sons.

Arellano fired a gun, striking one of the sons, who ran back to the house. The father then hit Arellano in the head with the tire iron. Luna then stabbed the father in the thigh and torso four times, using a hunting knife.

Luna drove all but Vallin away, Willis said. He said one of the people in the group told police Arellano put the gun in the back seat, where the juveniles were sitting, saying it was better if they held the gun because any criminal charges would be less serious.

Willis said authorities were told the group was there to "settle a score" and Arellano showed off the gun beforehand, saying he had it "in case things got out of hand."

The boy who was shot required surgery for his wound, but is expected to recover. The father was treated for stab wounds. Arellano received 10 staples for a head wound.

"It is alleged that in the middle of the night, these defendants traveled to DuPage County looking to cause trouble," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "This type of brazen behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force and effect of the law."