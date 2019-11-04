 

Healing Field honors military, veterans with 2,019 flags in Naperville

  • Visitors take in a field of flags Monday in Naperville at the Healing Field of Honor. The field, with 2,019 American flags honoring military members and veterans, is set to stand through Veterans Day.

      Visitors take in a field of flags Monday in Naperville at the Healing Field of Honor. The field, with 2,019 American flags honoring military members and veterans, is set to stand through Veterans Day. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Jill Majcher of Naperville tours the Healing Field of Honor on Monday at Rotary Hill in Naperville.

      Jill Majcher of Naperville tours the Healing Field of Honor on Monday at Rotary Hill in Naperville. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Rows of stars and stripes totaling 2,019 American flags are part of the Healing Field of Honor, which will be on display until Veterans Day at Rotary Hill in Naperville.

      Rows of stars and stripes totaling 2,019 American flags are part of the Healing Field of Honor, which will be on display until Veterans Day at Rotary Hill in Naperville. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • The Healing Field of Honor in Naperville includes 2,019 American flags posted at Rotary Hill until Veterans Day.

      The Healing Field of Honor in Naperville includes 2,019 American flags posted at Rotary Hill until Veterans Day. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville's Healing Field of Honor allows people to recognize veterans and military members by sponsoring and tagging one of 2,019 flags posted at Rotary Hill. The field is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Veterans Day.

      Naperville's Healing Field of Honor allows people to recognize veterans and military members by sponsoring and tagging one of 2,019 flags posted at Rotary Hill. The field is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Veterans Day. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 
Updated 11/4/2019 6:50 PM

With one veteran in mind or many, with one moment of military history in their thoughts or an entire era, visitors are paying respects to the nation's service members this week at the Healing Field of Honor in Naperville.

The free display of patriotism will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Veterans Day at 443 Aurora Ave., offering anyone who stops by the chance to take in the spectacle of 2,019 American flags and give a moment of thanks.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Flags, some of them tagged for specific military members or veterans, line Rotary Hill along the downtown Riverwalk in a neat arrangement fashioned Sunday afternoon by volunteers. Snow last Wednesday and Thursday delayed installation of the field by two days, but organizers with a citizen committee and the Naperville Park District said the field's purpose remains unchanged.

The Healing Field, the fourth such display in Naperville since 2009, has a theme of "Remembering a Century of Heroes and Heritage."

Milestones to be observed include the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, which effectively ended World War I; the 100th anniversary of the formation of the American Legion; and the 75th anniversary of Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 in Naperville.

Visitors can sponsor a flag for $40 for pickup or $47 for delivery. Sponsorships and other donations will benefit Leap of Faith, a program of the Naperville-based nonprofit Operation Support Our Troops -- America that helps families who have lost a military service member.

For details about the Healing Field, which is part of a national program run by the Colonial Flag Foundation, visit https://www.healingfield.org/naperville19/.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 