Feder: Columnists Rozner, Schmich and Moore vying for Dorothy Storck Award

Prominent columnists for three Chicago area newspapers have been named finalists for the 2019 Dorothy Storck Award, to be presented by the Chicago Journalists Association, Robert Feder writes.

Daily Herald sports columnist Barry Rozner, Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Schmich and Sun-Times freelance columnist Natalie Moore (a reporter for Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM) are competing for the honor, which carries a $1,000 prize.

Named for the late syndicated columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner who died in 2015, the award for best news or features column will be presented November 15 at the Chicago Journalists Association's 80th anniversary awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 East Wacker Drive. (Here is the link for tickets.)

