Dad's checking daughter's texts leads to sex abuse charges for Carpentersville man

A diligent dad checking text messages on his 13-year-old daughter's phone uncovered evidence leading to the arrest of a 36-year-old Carpentersville man on sex abuse and other charges, according to a search warrant.

Constantino Vasquez-Juan, of the 7000 block of Lowell Street, is charged with five counts of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse, along with child pornography possession and grooming -- all of which are felonies, according to Kane County court records.

Vasquez-Juan was arrested in late September after a Carpentersville father was checking his daughter's phone and found messages of a "sexual nature," according to a police affidavit used to secure a search warrant for Vasquez-Juan's cellphone.

The dad thought the number on his daughter's phone looked familiar, so he checked his own phone and saw that the number matched that of Vasquez-Juan, who was a friend from a village in Mexico and had come to stay at the dad's Carpentersville home from April 2019 through June 2019, according to the affidavit.

The father confronted his daughter, who said she was sexually abused by Vasquez-Juan, who was later arrested and charged, the affidavit said.

The daughter told authorities of the abuse through that September, and that they exchanged naked photos and he "treated her nice and he used to buy her gifts," according to the affidavit.

"Constantino would often tell her to delete these things from her phone, but she hadn't deleted all of them and her father found some of them," the affidavit continued.

When authorities arrested Vasquez-Juan, he denied the claims of abuse but admitted sending the sexual messages, they said.

Vasquez-Juan has been held at the Kane County jail since his arrest in late September. His bail initially was set at $125,000 but reduced to $75,000; if he posts $7,500 to be released, he is to have no contact with the victim, court records show.

Vasquez-Juan is next due in court on Nov. 22 and faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison, along with lifetime registration as a sex offender.