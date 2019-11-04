 

Addison woman sentenced to 18 months after knife attack on police

  • April Hachmeister

    April Hachmeister

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 11/4/2019 5:13 PM

An Addison woman who wielded two knives against police officers was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for one count of aggravated assault.

April Hachmeister, 52, will be given credit for the 292 days she has spent in the DuPage County jail.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Prosecutors had asked for a five-year sentence.

On Jan. 17, a man called Addison police to report Hachmeister -- his girlfriend -- was attacking him, including threatening him with a knife. When three officers arrived they told Hachmeister to drop the knives. Instead, she charged at them, police said. One of the officers shot her.

She has been in jail since Jan. 28.

Hachmeister pleaded guilty Sept. 25. In exchange, two other counts of aggravated assault against an officer and charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property, were dropped.

"This incident could have been avoided had Ms. Hachmeister dropped her weapons when ordered to do so by police," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Officers from the Addison Police Department quickly responded to the call with professionalism and concern for the safety and well-being of other possible residents in the home. It is because of their efforts this very unfortunate incident was quickly brought under control without a loss of life."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
State's attorney: Addison cop justified in shooting woman armed with 2 knives
Related Article
State's attorney: Addison cop justified in shooting woman armed with 2 knives
 
Police: Woman shot by Addison cops assaulted officers, had two knives
Related Article
Police: Woman shot by Addison cops assaulted officers, had two knives
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 