Addison woman sentenced to 18 months after knife attack on police

An Addison woman who wielded two knives against police officers was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for one count of aggravated assault.

April Hachmeister, 52, will be given credit for the 292 days she has spent in the DuPage County jail.

Prosecutors had asked for a five-year sentence.

On Jan. 17, a man called Addison police to report Hachmeister -- his girlfriend -- was attacking him, including threatening him with a knife. When three officers arrived they told Hachmeister to drop the knives. Instead, she charged at them, police said. One of the officers shot her.

She has been in jail since Jan. 28.

Hachmeister pleaded guilty Sept. 25. In exchange, two other counts of aggravated assault against an officer and charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property, were dropped.

"This incident could have been avoided had Ms. Hachmeister dropped her weapons when ordered to do so by police," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Officers from the Addison Police Department quickly responded to the call with professionalism and concern for the safety and well-being of other possible residents in the home. It is because of their efforts this very unfortunate incident was quickly brought under control without a loss of life."