Driver whose truck slammed into Arlington Heights home to face charges

The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into an Arlington Heights home early Saturday morning will face driving under the influence and other charges, police announced Sunday.

The 27-year-old Arlington Heights man remained hospitalized Sunday at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights undergoing treatment for nonlife-threatening injuries suffered in the crash, police Cmdr. Shawn Gyorke said. He will be formally charged when released from the hospital, according to police.

"Impairment is suspected," Gyorke added.

The crash occurred about 4:15 a.m. Saturday when the driver attempted to turn a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado off northbound Wilke Road onto eastbound Kirchoff Road, police said. The driver lost control of the pickup, which went off the road on the north side of Kirchoff and crashed through a fence before slamming into the home on the 600 block of South Yale Avenue, according to police.

The home's owners were upstairs at the time, but were not injured. Their attached garage sustained some damage, but the home remains habitable, police said.

When released from the hospital, the driver will be charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to wear a seat belt and driving off the roadway (improper lane use), police said. Further charges are possible, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, according to police.